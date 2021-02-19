GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for approximately 2.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. 6,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

