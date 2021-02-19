GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 16,057 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $288,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $27.43 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $488.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

