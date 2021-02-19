GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $26.20 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

