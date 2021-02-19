GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $295,000 Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 393.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $272.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.