GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 93,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

