GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after acquiring an additional 78,741 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 253,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.47 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $985.98 million, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $744,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $296,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,487. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

