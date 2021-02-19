GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 46,473 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after buying an additional 259,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 4,715.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 198,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

