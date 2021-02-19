Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $34.60 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Grin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $34.60 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,614.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.22 or 0.03668630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.29 or 0.00439591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.73 or 0.01375539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00516768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00471276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00352847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00029234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,870,340 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

