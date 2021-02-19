GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 12.6%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price traded down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.03. 200,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,440,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several brokerages have commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 121.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

