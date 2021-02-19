Green Oasis Environmental (OTCMKTS:GRNO) Trading 229,900% Higher

Green Oasis Environmental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNO)’s stock price rose 229,900% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 23,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,186% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Green Oasis Environmental Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNO)

Green Oasis Environmental, Inc, an environmental company, acquires companies with growing corporate revenues, significant technological advancements, and global market share. It focuses on acquiring technology and/or operations concerning the remediation of slop oil, waste engine oil, and tank bottom oils.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Green Oasis Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Oasis Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.