Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time, due to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. The company's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. However, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality.”

Several other research firms have also commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

GDOT stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,213,027 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Green Dot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Green Dot by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Green Dot by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

