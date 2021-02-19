Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $953.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $106,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,541. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

