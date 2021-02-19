Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%.
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $953.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
