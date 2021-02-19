Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gray Television worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gray Television by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,372,828.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.