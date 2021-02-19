Granite Construction Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,429% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Granite Construction has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $35.12.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.