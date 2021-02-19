Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.09-1.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-203 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.19 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $107.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

