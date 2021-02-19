Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Shares of LOPE traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,866. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

