Gores Holdings VI (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Stock Price Up 9%

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 1,086,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 613,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

