Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $134.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

