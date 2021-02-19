Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

IEF traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $116.53. 234,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,465. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

