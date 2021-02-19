Golden State Equity Partners Invests $429,000 in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,195 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,998,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,836 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 476,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 198,623 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,984. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

