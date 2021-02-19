Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 3,060 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.65. 125,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,933. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.03.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.