Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.25.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.