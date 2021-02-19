Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.31 ($0.63). 585,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 835,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.36.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

