Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 26,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,517. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $124.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

