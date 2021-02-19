Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.56.

NYSE GMED opened at $63.50 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

