Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.05. 45,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,001,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $389,120.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 347.23%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

