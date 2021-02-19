Glenview Trust Co Has $73.44 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $243.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

