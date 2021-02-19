GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,586.92 ($20.73).
GSK opened at GBX 1,239 ($16.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £62.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,230.20 ($16.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,416.09.
In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
