GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,586.92 ($20.73).

GSK opened at GBX 1,239 ($16.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £62.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,230.20 ($16.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,416.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.11%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

