Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.35. 18,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

