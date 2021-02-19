Gibson Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.02. 57,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

