GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

GFL opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.