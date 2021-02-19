GeoCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,030.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $14,030.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.06 or 0.00439621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041302 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,655.19 or 1.00013277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.00157013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.