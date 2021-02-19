Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

NYSE GPC traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.08. 945,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

