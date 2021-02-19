Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860,167 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Genetron were worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Genetron during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Genetron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Genetron by 61.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTH opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Genetron Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

