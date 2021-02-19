General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,411,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,045,000 after acquiring an additional 376,174 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in General Motors by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,246,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,203,867. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

