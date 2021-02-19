General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. 95,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

