Generac Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

NYSE GNRC opened at $351.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day moving average is $218.12.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Generac by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

