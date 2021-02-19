Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNSS. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Genasys by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Genasys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

