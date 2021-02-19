GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of GATX worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in GATX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in GATX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,547. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GATX opened at $96.31 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

