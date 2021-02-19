GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney Sells 29,400 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GATX stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $100.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 87.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

