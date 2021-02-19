Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.00

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 61892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Gattaca plc (GATC.L) from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

