Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Gores Holdings IV accounts for about 0.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gores Holdings IV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 1,751.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

GHIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Gores Holdings IV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 5,514,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.