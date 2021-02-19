Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,756 shares during the period. Jack in the Box comprises approximately 1.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Jack in the Box worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.79. 7,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,746. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

