Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

