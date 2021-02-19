Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

GLPI stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $43.11. 55,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

