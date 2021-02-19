GameCredits Market Capitalization Reaches $10.30 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. GameCredits has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $148,309.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00436272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,722,814 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

