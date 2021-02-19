Game.com (GTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.42 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $241,976.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Game.com has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00063150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.14 or 0.00853671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00032512 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.70 or 0.05127548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00051739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

