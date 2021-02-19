Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 2,600 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.79% of Tenneco worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,423,353 shares of company stock worth $37,821,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

