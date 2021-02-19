Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.56% of Lindsay worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 372.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $160.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $163.88.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

