Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,243 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson Group worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 143,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

